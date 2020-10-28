Giving Communal colour is unfair and unwarranted: BSP on Ballabgarh Incident

By Amit Kumar

Ballabgarh (Haryana) [India], October 28 (ANI): BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria condemned the Haryana's Ballabgarh incident in which a 21-year-old student was shot dead in broad daylight and said that it is being labelled as 'love-Jihad' incident which is absolutely wrong as it is a law and order issue.

"There are cases where girls, teenagers particularly have been targeted but to giving it a communal colour is unfair, improper and unwarranted. I think this is a matter of law and order failure and between two young people in which this boy should certainly be dealt with an iron hand for his behaviour and for shooting the girl", Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.



BSP National Spokesperson further added, " Some section of this country know that the gruesome incident is being given a communal angle by communal forces because it is their old habit. Terming this incident as 'love jihad' and alleging that she was being forced to convert her religion and marry the accused is completely wrong. We should see it from purely a law and order failure and a crime angle and this is a matter of heinous crime and those who were guilty should be punished with a firm iron hand."

Hitting out at Vishwa Hindu Parishad for seeking legislation against love Jihad, he said,"Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is a known Communal organization which always inflame the communal sentiments. They want to divide people. Communal harmony is our age-old tradition and people live together. They shall live together in future as well. people will not be carried away by the communal tactics of the VHP which is a well-known communal organisation."

The final year commerce student was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The man who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, attempting to shove her into a car and when she tries to save herself is shot at point-blank range. (ANI)

