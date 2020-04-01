GJEPC pledges Rs 21 cr to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Wednesday announced to contribute Rs 21 crore to the PM CARES Fund to help the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

"GJEPC, the apex body of gem and jewellery trade in India has decided to contribute Rs 21 crore to PM CARES Fund, pledging its commitment on behalf of the entire gem and jewellery trade in India for the welfare of the nation," GJEPC chairman Pramod Kumar said in a statement.

He also urged its members to donate to PM CARES Fund.

"I urgently and sincerely appeal all our members to come forward and donate generously to the PM CARES Fund," he added. (ANI)

