Glad to have given my views on Cinematograph Bill before Parliamentary panel: Kamal Haasan

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that he had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology panel and spoken about the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill.

"I am not supposed to talk about the meeting outside. But I am glad, knowing fully what would be my opinion on it. They allowed me to speak. I thank all concerned for that equanimity," Haasan told ANI after landing in Chennai.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Parliamentary panel headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor held a discussion on the draft bill and heard the views by Kamal Haasan and Censor Board Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

"Kamal Haasan made a detailed presentation to the panel members regarding the bill and made several suggestions," a source told ANI.

Haasan had earlier opposed provisions to the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 over it giving "revisional" powers on films already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He had urged people to voice concern for "freedom and liberty."



"Cinema, media, and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing, and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy," Haasan had said in a tweet.

Sources had said members of the film fraternity stated that the bill has been drafted "without due consultation with them".

Meanwhile, BJP members of the standing committee boycotted the meeting of the House panel stating it had been called during the monsoon session of parliament and its agenda, including the names of those listed to give their views before the panel had been made public before the meeting.

BJP MP Zafar Islam, a member of the committee who was part of the boycott, said the agenda of the meeting should not be have been made public.

"As per rules, confidentiality should be maintained. It should be fixed with the consent of committee members," Islam told ANI on Tuesday.

Representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also scheduled to appear before the panel. (ANI)

