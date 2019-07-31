Glanders fear in C'garh: Mare injected with anesthesia to her death

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Livestock Department here injected an infected mare with a high dose of veterinary anaesthesia to her death to prevent the spread of an epidemic. The mare -- Rani -- collapsed in her sleep after being injected with sodium thiopental by the authorities.

The mare had fallen prey to infectious Glanders disease.

"It is necessary to kill animals who suffer from a disease like glanders, which spreads among other animals and humans at a very fast pace," said Dr Tarun Ramteke of the Livestock Department.

"The department has followed the whole process and the animal was killed and buried keeping security measures in mind," he added.

The blood samples of six horses were sent to the laboratory for testing in which one was found positive.

The Rajnandgaon Livestock Department was asked to inform about the decision of killing Rani to her owner and was asked to keep the infected animal away from the residential areas.

The mare was later buried at a training ground situated in Navagav by the authorities.

Glanders is a serious zoonotic bacterial disease that primarily affects horses, mules, and donkeys.

It was a worldwide problem in equids for several centuries, but this disease was eradicated from most countries by the mid-1900s. Outbreaks are now uncommon and reported from limited geographic areas. (ANI)

