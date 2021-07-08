Glenmark to conduct phase III trials of nasal spray it claims to be effective in treating COVID-19

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will be conducting a Phase III trial on a nasal spray, which it claims to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

The company had sought emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray from the drug regulator last week. However, the subject expert committee (SEC) under the drug regulator recommended Glenmark to conduct the Phase III trial.



The Glenmark company has joined hands with Canadian company Sanotize.

The company has said that they will continue to evaluate the in-licensing for other products.

"We continue to evaluate various in-licensing opportunities across our focus segments. We have always led from the front in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which is demonstrated by the strong support Fabiflu has received from doctors and patients in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19."

Speaking about its partnership with Sanotize and others, Glenmark said, "We are exploring various partnerships including the one with Sanotize which can help in protecting the Indian population from the SARS-COV-2 virus and reducing the impact of this pandemic on our society."

Sanotize has already launched its nasal spray in other countries also. The nasal spray works by killing the virus in largely upper airways and claims to be effective in the antiviral treatment of COVID-19 transmission. (ANI)

