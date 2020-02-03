Glider crashes at Dumka airport, flight engineer dead

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A glider crashed during training at the local airport here on Monday, leading to the death of a flight engineer.

Flight engineer Dharmendra and Captain JP Singh were critically injured in the incident.

"Flight Engineer Dharmendra succumbed to his injuries, while Captain Singh has been taken to Durgapur for treatment," said Rajeshwari B, District Collector (DC), Dumka.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

