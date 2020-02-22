Global Ayurveda Festival will boost medical tourism, says V Muraleedharan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The upcoming Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF-2020) will tap the medical tourism opportunities for the nation, said Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday.

"The Global Ayurveda Festival will witness the participation of ministries like Ayush, Commerce and Industry, MSME, Tourism, External Affairs, etc., which will take the event to a new level," said Muraleedharan, Chairman of the 4th Global Ayurveda Festival at a Press Conference.

The fourth edition of GAF is scheduled to be held from May 16 to 20, at the Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Angamaly.

"GAF 2020 will be organised on a global scale, bringing together the efforts of all committed members from various countries to place Ayurveda as a global system of medicine," said the minister.

According to the minister, the stakeholders from many countries will share their experiences, needs and ideas for collaborations as they look at Ayurveda as an effective system of medicine.

The GAF 2020 will have three major components - an International Seminar, a Global Ayurveda Exhibition and an International Cooperation Conclave.

The mega event will be a platform for global players, policymakers, practitioners and preachers to meet and transcend to the next level, in business, international facilitations, and universal health care. (ANI)

