Global culture emerging as threat to local identities: CJI Ramana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday said that the global culture is emerging as a threat to local cultural symbols and identities.

Speaking at the 82nd Convocation of Osmania University here, CJI Ramana said, "As this global culture engulfs the world, the need for sustaining diversity assumes great significance. The global culture is emerging as a threat to local cultural symbols and identities. The social media, television and pop culture glamourize a particular way of life and sadly we are blindly aping the same."

"Instead of celebrating our distinct heritage and culture, we are allowing our rich identities to be blurred. The present generation is in flux. It is gradually losing link to the past and thereby losing sight of the purpose and path to future," he stated.

CJI, however, pointed out that due to rapid globalization and massive developments in science and technology, several cultures and identities are interacting with each other, with increased frequency and "driven by the winds of globalization, we are moving towards a global culture."

Although CJI clarified that his observations are not taken as criticism of globalization per se.

"But the above issues definitely prove to us that we have somewhere gone wrong with the present model of globalization. Although, we have made significant achievements, yet our societies are becoming increasingly divided over access to wealth and resources," CJI said.

He said, "That is why the present generation is faced with the unique challenge of finding solutions to these pressing concerns. The rising inequities between classes need urgent attention. We need to find a model of globalization which is sustainable, equitable and just for all."



CJI Ramana said that such a model of globalisation demands harmony, respect and coexistence of differing identities.

"Peace and prosperity can only prevail in a society built on consensus and a sense of fraternity," CJI said and appealed that beyond the ideas of tolerance, we need acceptance. We should not seek uniformity, rather we should seek unity," he said.

CJI Ramana called the university a space intended to foster the spirit of such thinking and said that "It allows us to spend our formative years in an environment that promotes thinking, questioning and debating."

"The space for dialogue is very sacred in an educational institution, not just with the teachers but also among the peers. As you graduate today, your learning has not come to an end, on the contrary, the learning has just started. There is so much to learn from the experience of life. Be humble. Remember your duty towards your family and community," the CJI said.

With near zero patronage now, the CJI said the art forms which have evolved over centuries are vanishing in front of us.

"While I acknowledge the necessity and the positive changes ushered in by globalization and development of science and technology, I urge you to think its micro impact in our daily lives," CJI said citing the 2021 UNESCO World Report of Languages, which state that half of the approximately 7,000 languages spoken in the world today could disappear by the end of the century.

"With the loss of each language, we are not only losing considerable literature and folklore but also losing wisdom inherited through generations," CJI said and pointed out that the march of globalisation has a significant impact on genetic diversity as well.

CJI also mentioned that the country is witnessing the rapid loss of crop varieties, wild species and indigenous livestock. "Additionally the market is driven by demands of the global economy. As a result, more and more farmers are moving beyond indigenous crops for short-term gains. This change in cropping pattern is altering the character of the soil thereby reducing its capacity to support biodiversity. Similarly, climate change and environmental pollution are also affecting the wild varieties. Put together, a huge ecological imbalance is staring at us," CJI Ramana said.

"Another, aspect of globalization is its impact on local handicrafts and artisans. With global brands flooding the markets, with mass-produced designs and products, the local artisans are pushed to the corner," he said. (ANI)

