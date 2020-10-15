Global Handwashing Day: UP CM launches campaign about hygiene awareness amid COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is observing the World Hand Washing Day on October 15, for which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a social media campaign with the hashtag #HathDhonaRokeCorona.



"We all have realised the relevance of handwashing during COVID-19 pandemic, one cannot ignore it," said Adityanath during the inauguration of the campaign.

The Chief Minister also addressed students through 'U-Rise Portal' and extended greetings to all the students, faculty members, officers, and staff on the day.

Global Handwashing Day was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership and is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

It is celebrated every year on October 15. The 2020 Global Handwashing Day theme is "Hand Hygiene for All." This year's theme follows the recent global initiative calling on all of society to scale up hand hygiene, especially through handwashing with soap. (ANI)