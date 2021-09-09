Global scenario changing fast, situation of uncertainty everywhere: Rajnath Singh

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 9 (ANI): Emphasising on the rapidly changing global scenario, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said there is the situation of uncertainty everywhere including the South China Sea, Indian Ocean Region, Indo-Pacific and Central Asia.

Singh was addressing the MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) system induction ceremony to Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jaisalmer today. He said the induction of MRSAM in IAF is a step towards self-reliance in indigenous defence technologies.

Speaking at the occasion, the Defence Minister said, "Today, the first firing unit of the 'Medium Range Surface to Air Missile' system is being handed over to our Air Force. This is a very special day not just for the Air Force but the entire defence sector. The system is capable of hitting multiple targets simultaneously, up to a range of 70 km, even in inclement weather. Its success in many rigorous tests is a testament to its reliability."

"This missile system is one of the best state-of-the-art missile systems available in the world today. This project has played an important role in strengthening the defence industrial base of both the countries of India and Israel. It is a win-win situation for both countries. This marks a new height in the partnership of India and Israel," he stated.

Singh said that through this program, for the first time in the country, the manufacturing of missile and radar systems is being done through an off-set policy. Also, Indian industries have increased their infrastructure and technical skills through this policy.



"Our defence modernization is our priority with the changing times. We are continuously moving forward in that direction. Many such policy decisions have been taken in recent years, which lead us not only towards modernization but also towards self-reliance in the long term," he stressed.

The Defence Minister said this missile system will prove to be a game-changer in India's air-defence system.

Singh emphasized that the impact of changing geopolitics can also be observed in trade, economy, politics and security scenario. "In such a situation, the strength and self-reliance of our security become a necessity, not an achievement."

"Today the global scenario is changing very fast and in an unexpected way. The mutual equations of countries are also changing rapidly according to their interests. Whether it is South China Sea, Indian Ocean Region or Indo-Pacific or Central Asia, the situation of uncertainty can be seen everywhere," he said.

Remembering former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Singh said, "About 30 years ago, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam started the Integrated Missile Development Program in the country. It was conceived at a time when our scientists were facing various restrictions in the field of technology." (ANI)

