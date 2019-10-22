Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Global terrorism a challenge, Navy a guarantor of India's security: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that global terrorism continues to be a challenge for all security forces, and the sea routes have their own vulnerability.
Addressing the Naval Commanders' conference here, Singh noted that the Indian Navy has taken several steps to strengthen coastal security to counter emerging threats after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.
He urged the naval commanders to continue reviewing procedures and strengthen the Coastal Security framework so as to counter emerging threats and challenges effectively.
Singh also urged the senior leadership to maintain its focus on futuristic capability development to ensure that the nation's maritime power grows in tandem with our economic interests.
According to a Defence Ministry release, the minister said a strong navy remains a necessary guarantor of India's security and prosperity and the need for a modern, potent and credible Navy cannot be over-emphasised.
The minister said Navy has a crucial role of safeguarding the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) to create a stable environment for the country to become a USD $ 5 trillion economy and expressed confidence that it will continue to perform the duty of safeguarding the maritime interests of the nation.
He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and said it would improve the overall coordination among the three services.
Singh said the Navy had launched 'Operation Sankalp' in a swift and calibrated manner in the wake of the incidents involving attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June this year.
The Minister said that the Navy again displayed its ability to defend India's critical national interests by escorting merchant vessels with Indian flag through "the energy lifeline of the country" during 'Operation Sankalp.'
According to the release, the minister said: "For the Indian economy to reach the USD 5 trillion mark by 2025, there is requirement for a stable and balanced environment in which Navy has a crucial role to play in the form of safeguarding the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) - the economic lifeline."
Speaking on global terrorism, Singh said: "It continues to be a challenge for all security forces and that sea routes have their own vulnerability."
"Post 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Navy has made concerted efforts to strengthen security and stability of our waters and coastal regions and enhance inter-agency cooperation and coordination," the release said.
He said the Navy's anti-piracy patrol duties in the Gulf of Aden since 2008 have been successful in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and contributed immensely to maintaining maritime security of the region.
The Minister also complimented Navy for efficient Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations undertaken in the recent past both on Indian and foreign shores.
He said these had shown reach, mobility, sustenance, ability and persistence of the Indian Navy to undertake operations not only within the country but in the entire Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in peace and during war.
The Minister said that the Indian Navy has also established itself as a vital tool for military diplomacy, furthering the national and foreign policy objectives through active cooperation and engagement with not just IOR nations but maritime nations across the globe.
Lauding Navy's foreign cooperation initiatives and sustained efforts at capability enhancement and capacity building of foreign navies, he said these initiatives have not only strengthened maritime security and stability in the region but have also resulted in transforming the Indian Navy into a preferred partner for engagement in the IOR.
Singh also lauded the role of Navy in the field of indigenisation in consonance with the 'Make in India' initiative of the government.
He said dedicated thrust has also been accorded to marine infrastructure projects in line with the ongoing and future expansion plans of the Navy. These include strategic infrastructure projects like the Aircraft Carrier Dry Dock at Mumbai.
Referring to some recent inductions in the Navy, he said these platforms bear testimony to the self-reliance in warship building that the nation has achieved.
He emphasised the need to increase the indigenous content with respect to complex machinery, and cutting-edge weapons and urged all stakeholders to put in all-out efforts on these fronts.
Singh expressed confidence the naval commanders would identify key focus areas and strategies to further enhance the capability and efficiency of the Navy.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were among those who were present on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:17 IST

Union Health Ministry to launch "Indradhanush 2" for covering...

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): In its bid to cover the areas identified as low immunisation pockets, the Union Health Ministry will carry out massive immunisation program in 271 districts across the nation and 652 blocks located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from December 2 under the "Mission Indradhan

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:10 IST

BJP leaders upbeat ahead of results, say opposition was split

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The BJP appears confident of returning to power with comfortable majority both in Haryana and Maharashtra with a senior party leader stating that party's internal assessment nearly matches predictions of exit polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:02 IST

Delhi HC to pronounce order on DK Shivakumar's bail plea tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on a bail plea filed by former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:54 IST

Heavy rain to lash Maharashtra in next 72 hrs: IMD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall during the next 72 hours, said Anupam Kashyap, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:53 IST

Issues of entry fee, consular access to pilgrims may have...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Amidst uncertainty over the signing of agreement on Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that issues of entry fee to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and consular access to pilgrims may have delayed the proces

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Rapid Metro, Gurugram to be operated by Delhi Metro from tonight

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram from Tuesday night, the services of the metro will, however, will not be affected by the change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Shivamogga Milk Federation, farmers oppose RECP pact, demands...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Shivamogga Milk Federation along with milk producers staged a protest against the inclusion of milk in the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade pact, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:35 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat urges CM Sawant to name a stand at...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to consider his request to name a stand at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda town in Salcete as 'Francisco Monte Cruz Stand'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:33 IST

'Not a personal insult, but that of Constitution, people of...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said it is an insult to the Constitution and the people of the state the District Magistrate's move asking him to seek permission from the state government to meet with district officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Punjab: Amritsar Rural Police seize 7.59 kg heroin near BOP, two arrested

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The city rural police arrested two smugglers and recovered 7.59 kg heroin during an operation near Border Out Post (BOP) Kakkar forward, Indo-Pak border here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:23 IST

India-Switzerland decide to keep working together in railway sector

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): India and Switzerland have decided to carry forward working together in the Rail Transport sector, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:18 IST

J-K: Army JCO succumbs to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists

Naushera (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post, 500m inside the Line of Control in Naushera sector on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl