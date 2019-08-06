'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:31 IST

Zakir Nagar fire: Kejriwal announces financial compensation for...

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh financial compensation to the kin of the five deceased and Rs 2 lakh compensation to the ten injured in the Zakir Nagar fire incident, after he visited the site earlier today to take stock of the situat