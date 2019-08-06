'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Netizens on Tuesday trended '#GlobalTerroristPakistan' on microblogging site Twitter to bring focus to Pakistan harbouring terrorism on its soil and ill-treating minorities like Balochs, Pashtuns and Mohajirs.
Hassled with India's latest decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad on Tuesday threatened to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's move. This came after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 and hived off the region into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Ironically, after this decision was announced, Pakistan pledged its "political, diplomatic and moral support" to Kashmiris even though it's currently grappling with a debt-ridden economy and has 30,000 to 40,000 militants -- who have previously fought in Afghanistan and Kashmir -- on its soil.
"Rogue nation Pakistan is the cause for global distress. The country has harboured deadly terrorists like Osama in the past. It still continues to give shelter to Hafiz Saeed, Dalwood Ibrahim etc. It's a shame that my neighbour is a rogue state. #GlobalTerroristPakistan," tweeted one netizen.
"The World Knows which Country is on the verge of getting Blacklisted. The World Knows which country is known for harbouring terrorists like Osama Bin Laden and Hafiz Saeed. The World Knows which Country is a Terror Nation. It's one and only Pakistan," another added.
"You hosted Osama bin Laden, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim all known and globally recognized terrorists. You commit untold crimes in Balochistan and Pok, irradicate Sikh and Hindu population and have the balls to preach us human rights? #GlobalTerroristPakistan," another Twitter user from India said.
Dutch politician Geert Wilders on Tuesday also labelled Pakistan as a "100%" terror state while reacting to India's latest decision on Jammu and Kashmir.
"India is a full democracy. Pakistan is a 100% terror state. So the choice is easy. Welcome home #Kashmir. #IndiaForKashmir," Wilders tweeted. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:05 IST
