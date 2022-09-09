GMDC Ltd. opens its regional office in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited has opened its regional office in New Delhi. Arti Kanwar, Resident Commissioner, Government of Gujarat inaugurated this office on Friday at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, said a press release.

The initiative to open the regional office of GMDC Ltd. in Delhi was taken by its Managing Director, Roopwant Singh, added press release.



Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) is a Govt of Gujarat-owned mining company engaged in mining and mineral processing for over six decades of high-utility minerals and power generation comprised of Thermal, Wind and Solar. A zero-debt company, it was ranked 132nd among India's Fortune 500 Companies (2017) and among the Top-5 organizations by market capitalization in the mining sector, as per the statement.

GMDC is India's second largest Lignite-producing company. The company is the leader in Lignite exploration and supply in Gujarat. Mining lignite from deposit-rich areas across the state is marketed to various high-growth industries, including textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks and captive power.

GMDC Ltd. as a part of its future perspective is involved in expanding the business by opening new mines, mineral beneficiation plants and other diversification projects. In order to fast track the development projects, various clearances, approval and permissions from different Ministries of Government of India and Regulatory Authorities are required on time. With the establishment of its regional office in New Delhi, GMDC Ltd. looks forward to achieving the very purpose for which it was intended. (ANI)

