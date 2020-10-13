GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited receives ACI, ASQ best airport award 2019 trophies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) recently received the trophies of the Airports Council International (ACI), Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departures Awards for being 'Best Airport by Size and Region' and its first-ever 'Best Environment and Ambience by Size', recently.

According to an official release issued by GHIAL, it received these awards in the Asia-Pacific region in 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category. In March 2020, ACI had announced the winners of the coveted ASQ awards for 2019.



"Due to the ongoing pandemic, the award trophies were dispatched to the winner airports. Pradeep Panicker, CEO- GHIAL, received these prestigious awards on behalf of GHIAL, amidst the presence of airport community members at a formal ceremony organized at Hyderabad International Airport," the release said.

Recently, Hyderabad International Airport also achieved the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation' certification for its measures strengthening safe travel amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

"The airport has also won the Best Regional Airport and the Best Airport Staff Service Awards, both in India and Central Asia category in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2019. Hyderabad International Airport also featured as the world's eighth-best airport in AirHelp passenger survey score 2019 - the only Indian airport to feature among the top ten global airports," GHIAL said. (ANI)

