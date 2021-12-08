GMR Hyderabad International Airport makes all necessary arrangements in view of Omicron variant

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): In view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has made all necessary arrangements as per the latest guidelines and passenger convenience, said the airport authorities in a statement.

To provide a safe, secure, and seamless environment for passengers, the airport has set up dedicated Covid-19 testing booths at the International Arrival Hall pre-immigration.



The statement added, "Thermal scanners have been installed at all arrival gates. For ease and convenience of passengers who must undergo RT-PCR/Rapid PCR, adequate communication literature is enabled across the terminal. Appropriate signages are placed at strategic locations to guide passengers."

The airport has also enabled a pre-booking process for RT PCR tests for international arriving passengers. The link is available on the Hyderabad International Airport website www.hyderabad.aero and the designated lab's website http://covid.mapmygenome.in. The RT-PCR test costs INR 750 and the wait time for the result is 6 hours. The Rapid PCR test costs INR 3900 and the wait time for the result is 2 hours. The reports will be given in hard copies. An additional RT PCR testing lab has been appointed since last night.

To save time taken for registration for the passengers who have pre-booked their RT-PCR/Rapid PCR tests, a dedicated counter has been set up that will help passengers proceed directly with the tests.

Children below five years of age are exempted from the test. However, if symptoms are found in symptomatic children, then the test will be done, and further action will be taken.

"All the passengers arriving from 'At-Risk' destinations cannot leave the airport until their RT-PCR test results are proven. Only those passengers whose report is negative will be allowed to leave the airport. The passengers whose report is positive, will be shifted to the designated institutional quarantine centre of the State which is the TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences), Gachibowli," said the statement.

2 per cent of passengers arriving from countries other than risk countries are mandated to undergo random testing at the airport. The cost of the same will be borne by the passengers. If tested positive, the standard protocol will have to be followed.

Dedicated waiting areas, with adequate seating arrangements, facilities of food and beverage, Forex exchange, payment counters are being provided for the arrival passengers, given the wait time for the test result.

"Information desks are added at the pre-immigration area," added the statement.



3 Forex exchange counters have been set up in the holding area, one additional outside as well, Dedicated PRM waiting area with all necessary facilities is also arranged.





To assist and help with adequate manpower resources, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has extended support to the Airport Health officer (APHO) and the State Health Department and have allocated dedicated PSAs.

The Ministry has asked that additional counters be facilitated for immigration for speedy clearance.

Timely updates and information about protocols and guidelines is being shared on social media platforms, said the statement from the airport authorities.

Hyderabad International Airport has 12 flights in a week from the high-risk nations. British Airways operates 3 weekly direct flights while AI operates 2 weekly direct flights to London. Singapore Airlines operates thrice a week while Scoot operates 4 weekly direct flights to Singapore.



"As of December 7, a total of 1908 passengers have arrived from "at-risk" countries. 13 passengers had tested positive and have been declared by the State Govt as not being infected with the Omicron variant," said the statement.



As per guidelines for travellers travelling from "at-risk" countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Ghana, Tanzania, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel, before travelling to India, the passengers must take the RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, fill up a self-declaration form and submit the negative RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha Portal.

Passengers can pre-book the test prior to arrival, the link for which is available on the Hyderabad International Airport website.

After deboarding, the passengers will undergo Thermal Screening by APHO (Airport Health Officer), proceed towards APHO desk to show the self-declaration form and negative RT-PCR Test report as submitted in Air Suvidha Portal. Passengers will be given a token at the APHO desk and their tests will be done in the COVID-19 test area after showing the token.

"If the test is pre-booked, the passengers will proceed to take the test. If not, they will proceed to make the payment for the test and then take the test. After that, passengers will then proceed towards the lounge/seating area. A dedicated waiting area with adequate seating arrangements, food and beverage facilities, Forex exchange facilities, payment counters will be available for the passengers where they can wait for their test results," added the statement.

The reports will be given in a hard copy after which, the passenger is supposed to submit the negative test report on the state health desk and get stamped on his/her hand. Once stamped, the passenger will finally proceed towards Immigration followed by Customs and lastly collects the baggage. (ANI)

