GMR Hyderabad International Airport resumes direction connection with Dubai

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): The GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday resumed its direct connection with Dubai under 'air transport bubbles' as part of efforts of the union government to restart international air connectivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A GMR Hyderabad International Airport statement said that the first flight from Dubai arrived at 8:25 am on Thursday with the first departure from Hyderabad at 10 am.

"The UAE-based Emirates airline would be operating three times weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to Dubai as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines," the statement said.

The arrival and departure of the Emirates flights were handled as per the safety protocol through the fully sanitized International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of the airport, which have been kept ready for flight operations, the statement said.

It said mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling to protect against COVID-19 threat including thermal screening for passengers and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points. (ANI)

