GN Saibaba, 4 others test positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur jail

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Naxal ideologue and former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, who is serving a life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, and four others who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Central Jail here on Friday are being been taken to the hospital.

As per Anup Kumar Kumre, Jail Superintendent of the Central Jail, Saibaba is now being taken to the Nagpur government Medical college and hospital for an X-Ray and CT-scan.



"Citing the pandemic-hit jail, he had sought bail last year. Arun Gawli and more inmates tested positive a couple of days ago," Kumre added.

On May 22 last year, the Bombay High Court had also dismissed a parole application of Saibaba seeking to be released on parole on grounds of ill-health and also to visit his mother, who was suffering from cancer in Hyderabad.

In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. (ANI)

