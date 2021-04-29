GNCT Act not fight for power but means to decide responsibility: BJP MP Lekhi

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): After the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, came into force in Delhi, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the act should be seen as a means of fixing responsibility on the Lieutenant Governor rather change in the power centre.

"We should not see it (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021) as a power centre but as a responsibility centre. So far, Delhi is lying like an orphan. The elected Chief Minister promised free electricity, water and clear oxygen and now the oxygen has finished. 45 hospitals had a private contract with an oxygen supplier and he nullified them. The supply of 28 hospitals of them have been completely stopped. Who does that? Private hospitals had their own supply chains. He took it from them and said he will do the allocation. Now tankers are standing and they don't know where to go. Development of Delhi is necessary. The Lieutenant Governor will govern Delhi properly," Lekhi said while talking to ANI

She further said that now the structure of the Delhi government will be like Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir governments, where despite a government in place, the Lieutenant Governor heads the government.

"Thing will be better than the stupidity people of Delhi are facing right now. Every citizen of Delhi wants the administration to work smoothly," Lekhi said.

Talking about the use of PM-Cares Fund, the BJP leader said, "People who questioned PM-Cares Fund forget that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has accumulated thousands of crores of rupees over the years. They should give an account of what they did with that money. The account of every penny deposited in PM-Cares will be given and taken. Be it the case of ventilators, there were only a few hundred ventilators in Delhi. We increased them to 3,000 ventilators a year ago. Today I came to know that there are less than one thousand ventilators in the whole state of Bengal which is so big. Efforts are being made to repair the healthcare structure."

Notably, in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is in touch with all the state governments, agencies, pharmaceutical and vaccine companies. Also, necessary medicines and equipment are being ordered from abroad, so that, Covid-19 infection can be controlled quickly.

The provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 came into force on April 27. The Act amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

President Ram Nath Kovind on March 28 granted assent to the GNCT Act which enhances the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the elected government of the national capital.

The Parliament had passed the bill on March 24, amid a walkout by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The amended act entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor. (ANI)