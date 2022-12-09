Go First announces 42 direct flights to New Goa International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Strengthening domestic connectivity, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) on Friday announced the commencement of 42 non-stop weekly flights to and fro from New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa) with the first flight scheduled for January 5 2023.

Goa's second international airport, located in Mopa, North Goa will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, and operations to start on January 5, 2023.

GO FIRST to commence its first flight on the same day at 0850 hrs from Bengaluru to Goa, followed by the rest. In the current network plan, GO FIRST's direct flights will connect Goa to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.



While GO FIRST will continue its operations from the existing Goa airport, this new station is a move toward bolstering domestic connectivity to cater to the increased demand for leisure destinations. Currently, GO FIRST operates 65 non-stop weekly flights to and fro Dabolim airport in Goa to key destinations in India.

GO FIRST has been on a growth trajectory in recent times by initiating new domestic and international sectors, and the recent addition of 55th new aircraft to its fleet. GO FIRST has one of the youngest aircraft fleets globally with an average fleet age of 4.1 years.

Speaking on the development, Mr Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said, "As we expand our network in leisure destinations, Goa is an extremely important destination for us. We are pleased to fortify our presence and this new addition will further reflect our unflinching commitment to providing customers with a promising flying experience."

Situated on the southwestern coast of India, Goa has been a preferred destination for tourists across the globe. The serene beachfront, rich cultural heritage and reflection of the Portuguese colony make it a must-visit destination in India. North Goa is a perfect amalgamation of white sand beaches, adventurous water sports, and dazzling nightlife. The new flight connectivity will also ease travel for the natives of North Goa to top metropolitan cities in India. (ANI)

