Go First announces direct flights connecting Doha with three Indian cities

Mumbai (Maharashtra), August 4 (ANI): With Qatar relaxing the international travel restrictions, demand for air travel between India and the Gulf country has grown. Taking timely note of the surge in demand, Go First, earlier known as GoAir, has announced flights between three Indian cities - Mumbai, Kochi and Kannur - to Doha in Qatar from Thursday onwards.

The airlines in a statement said the commencement of the flight will be under the Air Bubble agreement between the two countries, effective from August 5.

"Go First will operate direct flights four times a week between Mumbai and Doha while passengers can avail flights twice a week on Kochi - Doha - Kochi and Kannur - Doha - Kannur route," the carrier said in a statement.

The airlines said the return fares will start from Rs 26,666 on Mumbai - Doha - Mumbai, Rs 37,118 on Kochi - Doha - Kochi and Rs 32,332 on Kannur - Doha - Kannur routes respectively.



Speaking on the development Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First, said, "With the introduction of flights to and from Doha, Go First further consolidates its position in the Gulf. I believe that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our growth plans."

"Qatar and India have always shared a special bond that is built on friendship, business and diplomacy. I believe, GO FIRST's new flights to Doha will fulfill the aspirations of job seekers as well as business travelers to leverage Qatar's burgeoning economy," he added.

Qatar is one of the popular destinations for Indians travelling for leisure and business. Doha also offers job markets in industries such as natural gas, banking and real estate.

"Doha is Go First's first destination in the State of Qatar and the sixth in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," the airline's statement said.

GO First will also leverage the cargo capacity available on its flights between the India - Qatar sector. (ANI)

