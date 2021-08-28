Go slow on reopening schools, COVID is close door transmission: Expert

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The government should go slow on the decision of reopening schools, said Dr Naveet Wig, Professor and Head of the Medicine Department, AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Wig said, "More vaccines will come and more vaccinations will be done. But the issue is, everybody has to take the vaccine. Because until and unless everyone is vaccinated and people take precautions we cannot make this country zero COVID country."

When asked about reopening schools, Dr Wig said, "They have to look at the risks versus the benefits. We have to compare the pros and the cons. So, this has to be a continuous policy. We know that children are fed up with staying at home continuously. But we have to look at the risks. Also, children are not vaccinated yet. There are several issues like transportation, isolation and ensuring social distancing."

"The other aspect for children is their neurocognitive effects. there should be a balance between their physical and mental health. Further, the festive season is going to come in one or two months. It is a close door transmission, we have to go slow and promote these outdoor activities carefully," he added.

Dr Wig also said that government should focus on vaccine research and continue to do so to get better solutions.

"Our aim is to make this country corona free. Vaccine research has to continue so that we can come up with better solutions, and smarter solutions," he said.

He emphasised that people should not lower their guard, "We cannot afford to lower our guard. Cyclical virus uprise has happened in the past. Today we have 46,000 COVID patients in the country. There may be one or two states where the situation is critical now but the same situation can come in other states," Dr Wig stated. (ANI)