Goa: 16-year old girl from Margao rescued at Colva beach

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl from Margao was rescued from the waters of Colva beach earlier on Saturday by a lifeguard named Suraj Girap associated to lifesaving group Drishti Lifesavers, an agency acting on behalf of the Tourism Department of Goa Government for the security of tourists taking to the sea.



The incident occurred in the afternoon of Saturday as a 16-year-old girl took to the sea along with others. On getting a cramp, she called for help which alerted the Lifesaver Suraj Girap. He immediately rushed to help the girl and secured her with the rescue tube, bringing her to safety.

According to Drishti, one must always be hydrated by consuming plenty of water before getting into the water, especially in hot and humid weather. Dehydration can lead to cramps. One must also do a couple of stretches and loosen up the muscles before going for a long swim.

The human body usually experiences cramps due to dehydration, loss of salts or electrolytes or an occurrence of muscle fatigue or over-exhaustion of muscles. (ANI)

