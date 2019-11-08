Goa: 20-year-old US woman goes missing

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A 20-year-old American woman has gone missing from North Goa's Anjuna area since Thursday.

Anjuna police filed a complaint today in this regard. The woman identified as Elizabeth Mann is a student at the University of Minnesota in the US.

"Kin of the 20-year-old US national, Elizabeth, who was in Goa on a yoga retreat, claimed that the youngster has gone missing from 5 am on Thursday," Anjuna Police Inspector told ANI.

Mann's US-based aunt Jenny Jenson-Hoffman has started a campaign on Facebook 'Help us find Elizabeth Mann'.

She said: "Elizabeth has not contacted her parents for 24 hours. She would get in touch with her parents every day. We have contacted the US embassy and are in touch with the local police authorities who formed a team to look out for her." (ANI)

