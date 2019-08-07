Representative image
Goa: 48 taxi owners booked for taking part in strike

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:30 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Police has registered an FIR against 48 taxi owners who operate from Karmali railway station for participating in a mass strike a day before, Inspector Jivba Dalbi said on Wednesday.
"A complaint was lodged by the assistant director of transport against the taxi owners for participating in the strike thereby violating the order of the government authority and denying services to the general public. Accordingly, an offence under section 188 IPC and section 4 of the Goa Essential Services Maintenance Act 1988 was registered," Dalbi told reporters here.
He also informed that a detailed investigation will be carried out and all the accused persons will be summoned to the police station for investigation.
A report of the incident will also be submitted to the RTO regarding registration of offence and for necessary action to be taken, Dalvi said.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

