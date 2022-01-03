Goa: 66 of 2,000 tested onboard Cordelia cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 3 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that out of the 2,000 samples tested onboard the Cordelia cruise ship that sailed from Mumbai to Goa, 66 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Rane said, "Out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia cruise ship, 66 passengers tested positive for COVID19. Respective collectors and MPT staff have been informed of the same. The authorities will decide whether to allow disembarking of passengers from the ship."

Cordelia is the same cruise ship that was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau officials last year over an alleged drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, was named.



The state reported four cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Monday.

"Out of four, One patient is from within the state of Goa, with no travel history, indicating indigenous spread which needs to be further examined," informed the state health minister.

Meanwhile, India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

