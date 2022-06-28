Goa AAP leaders met to discuss questions to be raised at assembly

Ponda (Goa) [India], June 28 (ANI): The leaders, volunteers and office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party discussed the questions that the party will raise in the upcoming assembly session during a meeting on Sunday at Ponda.

At the meeting, AAP working President and AAP Benaulim MLA Capt Venzy Viegas provided guidance to the party leaders and volunteers regarding various activities to strengthen the party.

On the other hand, AAP working President and AAP Velim MLA Engr Cruz Silva instructed party leaders and party's volunteers about how assembly sessions work, as per a press release from AAP.



AAP Vice President Adv Surel Tilve and Former Industry Minister and Maharashtra State Election Observer and AAP Goa Campaign Committee President Mahadev Naik were also present there. Moreover, AAP Constituency members across the state were present.

At the meeting, sub-committees were formed to assist AAP MLAs in gathering data for raising questions concerning Goans and to assist MLAs with other work related to upcoming assembly sessions.

The AAP has received an overwhelming response from Goans. According to the questions received from citizens, AAP has prepared a list of questions that will be raised in the assembly.

As of now, the AAP has received hundreds of questions from the Goans that the MLAs intend to raise during the upcoming assembly sessions. AAP has asked that if anyone still wants to send their questions to the party, then they can do so by mail. (ANI)

