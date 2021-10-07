Goa AICC election observer P Chidambaram to visit Goa from Oct 9-12

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls in 2022, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) election observer for the state, P Chidambaram will visit the state for four days from October 9, said Congress State President Girish Chodankar on Wednesday.



"Chidambaram Ji would come for a four-day visit from October 9 to October 12," said Girish Chodankar at the launch of the 'Young India Ke Bol' campaign on Wednesday.

"He would be visiting various blocks, meeting various block committee presidents," the Congress State President added.

Earlier on August 6, Former Union minister P Chidambaram in a press conference here said that the Congress was getting "battle-ready" for the Goa Assembly polls which are scheduled early next year as the party will present candidates who are "loyal and faithful to the ideology, hardworking and ready to serve the interest of the people of Goa". (ANI)

