Goa: Airport operations suspended after fire incident

Dabolim (Goa) [India], June 8 (ANI): Flight operations at Goa's Dabolim International Airport have been temporarily suspended after a fuel tank attached to a MiG-29k aircraft fell on the runway while taking off on Saturday.

"Due to jettisoned fuel tank on runway during MIG sortie the operations are closed for two hrs at Goa airport. Pl bear with us," official Twitter handle of Goa International Airport informed through a tweet.

The Indian Navy personnel are at the site, as the airport also operates as a civil enclave in a military airbase named INS Hansa.

The Navy Spokesperson said that efforts are underway to resume the flight services soon.

"Flash. #GoaAirport closed temporarily for a few hours view incident of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights ASAP. MiG 29K fighter ac is safe. @aaigoaairport @AAI_Official," the Navy put out a tweet informing about the incident.

The images posted by the spokesperson show thick smoke on the tarmac. The airport operations are likely to resume later in the day. (ANI)

