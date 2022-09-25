Goa: Anjuna Police arrests man for possession of Methamphetamine, Ganja

Anjuna (Goa) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Anjuna police on Sunday arrested one accused person for possession of the narcotics substance Methamphetamine.

The accused has been identified as Himanshu Goyal.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi based upon reliable information on Saturday late night a raid was carried out in Jungle Hostel at Vagator and the person was arrested for illegal possession of Methamphetamine and Ganja worth Rs. 15,000.

The accused person has been arrested under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) and 22(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and presently is in lockup.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of SP North Shobit Saxena IPS.



Earlier, the Anjuna police arrested a West-Bengal native for theft of Rs 12 Lakh at Assagao, Bardez Goa.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, a complaint was lodged by Mehboob Mulla informing that on September 18, some unknown person broke open the door of his villa located at Assagao and committed theft of Rs. 12 lakh from the safe locker.

Based on the complaint, police immediately visited the spot and a team was formed consisting of LPSI Sneha Sawal, constables Ajinkya Ghogale, Rupesh Azgaonkar, and Hemant Matondkar further during the investigation noticed some blood marks on the floor.

Accordingly, the CCTV footage was analysed and all the employees of the complainant were questioned. Finally, one of the employees was found to be having injury marks.

Further interrogation revealed that he had committed theft.

Hence, the said employee namely Bishwajit Gour was placed under arrest under section 457, 380 IPC.

Further thorough investigation led to the recovery of Rs. 12 lakh. Swift action was taken by Anjuna Police within 12 hours of registration of the crime. (ANI)

