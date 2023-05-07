Goa: Anjuna police raids Shiva Valley restaurant, seizes incriminating materials

North Goa (Goa) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Anjuna police raided the Shiva Valley Restaurant at the beach near the flea market and seized various incriminating materials having traces of drugs.

Anjuna Police today under the supervision of SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi raided Shiva Valley restaurant on Saturday.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi in continuation to the investigation of the NDPS case wherein Anjuna Police Station has arrested one Suraj(29) N/o Bengaluru, Karnataka and Kalidas @ Kali Naik, r/o Anjuna, both accused were thoroughly interrogated.



During the custodial interrogation accused disclosed that drug activities are going on at Shiva Valley restaurant at Anjuna.

Accordingly, a search warrant was obtained, formed a team comprising of a Scientific Assistant, a Dog Squad and staff of Anjuna Police Station and the premises was raided.

During the raid, many incriminating material was seized for forensic examination which is suspected to be having traces of drugs.

SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi stated, "Seized article will be sent for chemical analysis to find out any drugs are detected and based on the Scientific report action will be taken against the owner and Manager of the said restaurant."

The team was headed by PI Prashal Dessai, Scientific Assistant, PSI Sahil Warang and staff of Anjuna Police Station. (ANI)

