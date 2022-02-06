Goa Assembly polls: AAP unveils party manifesto; focuses on 3 Ps - Preservation, Progress, Prosperity

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday unveiled the party's manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections stating that is centered around the three Ps- Preservation, Progress, and Prosperity.

The manifesto was unveiled in the 'sabhas' held in Shiroda, Cumbarjua, Cortalim, Nuvem, and Benaulim.

Sisodia explained that the AAP is committed to preserving the rich culture, heritage, and progress through the development of public utilities, city infrastructure, and amenities to ensure the prosperity of every individual through improved governance and holistic development.

AAP's Shiroda candidate Mahadev Naik said that if the party is voted to power, he will resolve the unemployment problem of the people of his constituency on a priority basis.

"Our plan consists of creating many jobs in the public and private sectors. We will reserve 80 per cent of the jobs for the locals, and we will guarantee a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 for the unemployed until they find employment," he noted.

In Cumbarjua, AAP candidate Gorakhnath Kerkar promised to resolve the water problem of the Cumbarjua constituency and to set up a proper waste collection system for the constituency.

Furthermore, he promised an uninterrupted power supply and proper planning to alleviate traffic congestion in Cumbarjua.



AAP Cortalim candidate Alina Saldanha has also promised to scrap three linear projects that traverse Mollem biodiversity, and strict enforcement of a 5 km radius ban on trawler fishing, LED fishing, and bull trawling and no construction activity within CRZ zones.

Additionally, she plans to establish proper health care facilities in Cortalim, Quellosim, and Sancole, as well as water reservoirs to improve water supply to all homes in the Constituency.

In Nuvem, AAP candidate Mariano Godinho promised a special government policy protecting traditional Goan bakers, shack owners, and coconut pluckers.

He also promised to set up laboratories for testing Formalin in fish, and he aims to restore the Sal River.

In addition to skill development centers in all the panchayats of the constituency, he assured to establish a farmers market in Nuvem to enable farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers.

AAP Benaulim candidate Captain Venzy Viegas said, "As the Benaulim business community has tired of 'Haftagiri' and 'Dadagiri,' I promise them that if AAP is elected I will create an environment that is conducive to business."

"The Seafarers bring a lot of revenue to the country, but this is forgotten once they retire. During Covid, many seafarers lost their incomes, yet they received no compensation. "I will ensure social security schemes for the Seafarers if AAP elected to power," added Viegas.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

