Goa BJP condemns use of 'intemperate' language against CM Sawant, others at mining dependents' rally

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa Pradesh on Monday condemned the intemperate language used against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanawade, and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar at a rally of mining dependants in Panaji city on Monday.

"BJP, during the tenures of all its Chief Ministers, has been consistently following up the matter with the Union government and also with the Supreme Court for the political and legal resolution of the issue," the Goa BJP said in an official statement.



The statement added, "The Special Leave Petitions (SLPs), review application are pending in the Supreme Court. The review application is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday, whereas the SLPs and Writ Petitions (WPs) are scheduled thereafter."

The press release also informed that the government is trying to club all the matters together for their expeditious hearing and disposal.

The Goa Mining dependents under the banner of Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) on Monday held a Blackday protest to press for the demand of resumption of iron ore extraction activities which have been shut in the state for the last three years. (ANI)

