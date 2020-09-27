Goa BJP hails PM Modi, NDA on completion of one year after coming to power

Panaji (Goa) [ India] September 27 (ANI): The Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday congratulated PM Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for successful completion of one year after a decisive mandate in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, Goa Pradesh congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the BJP-led NDA Government for completion of successful, eventful, but challenging the first year after having secured a decisive mandate in the 2019 General Elections," said a press release issued by BJP Goa unit.



It added, "The welfare-oriented policies of the Modi Government in its first term ensured development across various fields moving towards self-reliant India while adhering to the principle of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat."

In its second term, the government under PM Narendra Modi took off from where it left and continued to work in the interest of the nation, staying true to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', it added.

"The first year of Modi 2.0 has been both momentous and challenging. Momentous due to the decisive mandate, pace of governance, benefits of the various programmes reaching to the last person, robust infrastructure and high priority accorded to resolve decade-old lingering issues," it further said. (ANI)

