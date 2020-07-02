Goa BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 1 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa on Tuesday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI, "Goa BJP MLA from South Goa has tested positive for Covid-19. He is being shifted to ESI hospital."



According to the Union Ministry of Health, Goa has reported 1,198 COVID-19 cases including 717 active cases, 478 patients cured/discharged/migrated while three succumbed to the virus as of June 30. (ANI)