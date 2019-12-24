Goa BJP plans rally on January 3 in Panaji to raise awareness on CAA

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Goa BJP planned a massive rally on January 3 to raise awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant told a meeting of all the BJP MLAs in Panaji to discuss the issue of protests against the CAA.

"It has been decided to hold a state-level rally in Panaji on January 3 to create awareness about the CAA," Sawant said.

BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo who was part of the meeting told reporters that the people from all the assembly constituencies will be gathering for the meeting which will create awareness about the CAA.

"There is nothing to worry about CAA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a correct step by introducing CAA which will provide security for the minorities from countries like Pakistan, Afghanisthan and Bangladesh," Ticlo said. (ANI)

