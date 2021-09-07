Goa BJP trains 2,571 booth-level workers to assist people during COVID-19 third wave

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa as a part of the National Health Volunteers Campaign trained 2,571 booth level workers in 38 constituencies as preparation to help citizens during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Goa BJP medical cell trained 2571 out of 3243 (86 per cent) booth level workers in 38/40 constituencies for the prevention of the third wave as per National health volunteers campaign. The party also trained another 150 trainers who completed this training in the 18/20 session," said BJP medical cell in-charge Dr Shekhar Salkar.

He said that the two sessions remaining are at Cortalim and Pernem constituency will be completed after Ganesh Chaturthi.

"The training theory covered all aspects from: what is a coronavirus, what is COVID appropriate behaviour and third wave preparation as well as how to boost immunity, correct diet and yoga. Live demonstrations were given on how to wear proper masks and their disposal, how to use a pulse oximeter, use of a thermal gun and how to do six months walk test," said Salkar.

"We are extremely proud that we have finished training of 2,571 booth level workers in flat 15 days," he added.

Salkar further expressed gratitude to state BJP president Sadanand Tanavade, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, all other ministers, MLAs, party leaders, trainers, doctors, observers, mandal office bearers, prabharis for their moral support.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on August 8, launched the "National Health Volunteers Campaign" of BJP at party headquarter in Panaji, in presence of the central observer, Vinod Sonkar. (ANI)