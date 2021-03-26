Goa Budget lacks economic revival plan, will crush marginalised: Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 25 (ANI): Goa Leader of opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) for the 'hollow' Budget and said that it lacks economic revival plan as it would crush the marginalised sector and move the state towards bankruptcy.

"Crushing the marginalised sector under huge financial burden, imposing projects without listening to people's sentiments and pushing Goa in financial bankruptcy, BJP Government in Goa headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant is dreaming of building tall towers.

Kamat likened the budget to an empty vessel, more noise than anything else. "The budget speech mentions 37000 jobs through Investment Promotion Board (IPB). However, there is no information made available on how many projects cleared by IPB are actually operational in Goa and how many Goans are recruited there," he said.



Kamat said that there is nothing in the budget on an economic revival plan and for helping the marginalised sector.

He further said that there is no data available with the government with regards to vacancies as Government has not undertaken any study or survey.

"Surprisingly, the reply to my Legislative Assembly Question (LAQ) on total vacancies in Goa clearly states that there is no data available with the government with regards to vacancies as Government has not undertaken any study or survey with regards to the same," he added. (ANI)

