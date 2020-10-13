Goa: Calangute police arrests four for betting on IPL matches

North Goa (Goa) [India], October 13 (ANI): Acting on specific information, the Calangute police team apprehended four persons allegedly involved in betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday night.

The police team conducted a raid in a room at a facility in Candolim on October 12 night and arrested four accused, all native of Andhra Pradesh. The police allegedly seized Rs 15,785 in cash, 32 phones, mobile conference box, and two laptops, all in total worth Rs 5 lakhs approximately in the operation.



The accused were subsequently arrested on the basis of the criminal case registered at the Calangute police station.

Notably, this is the fourth case registered in connection with a betting racket registered in the Calangute police station within a month.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

