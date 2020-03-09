Goa Chief Minister extends greetings on Holi

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday extended his greetings to people of Goa on the occasion of the Holi festival.

Chief Minister in his message said: "Holi is a vibrant festival of colours which strengthens unity, social harmony and also spreads happiness, joyfulness in the society."

"May this occasion bring greater joy and happiness to one and all," he added. (ANI)

