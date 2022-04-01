Goa Chief Minister extends Gudi Padwa greetings

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 1 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his greetings and wishes to the people in the state, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa -Saunsar Padwo and wished the people peace, prosperity, progress and a blessed festival.

In his message, the Chief Minister stated, "Gudi Padwa festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar. This festival is also known to be an indication of joy and prosperity to everyone."



The Chief Minister further said the festival reiterates commitment to unity in diversity. "Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is the auspicious festival that derives its name from two words- 'Gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'Padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon."

"May Gudi Padwa become a new beginning of our dreams, hopes, and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success and best health to all of us," said Sawant.

The CM also urged the people of the State to celebrate Gudi Padwa with a lot more enthusiasm and fervour move towards new expectations and prosperity as he wished everyone happiness and prosperity.(ANI)

