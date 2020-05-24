Goa Chief Minister greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 24 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Muslim community and people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that "Eid-u-Fitr marks the conclusion of the period of fasting and prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, and infuses the spirit of fraternity, brotherhood, and harmony".

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to adopt self-health protection and celebrate the festival. (ANI)

