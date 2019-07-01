Goa: Chief Minister urges people to keep state clean and green

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Monday urged the youth and students to join the tree plantation drive and plant trees in their neighbourhood, schools, parks and farmlands to make the state clean and green.

Chief Minister was speaking at an event organised to inaugurate tree plantation drive, Van Mahotsav - 2019 at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali today.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said, "Through the concerted efforts of schools and mass awareness programs we could do well to understand surrounding plants, trees, birds and wild animals and can identify the steps required for sustainable development."

"Goa despite being on a fast track of development has been able to protect its forest due to public support and social ethos. For a small state like Goa, it is a remarkable achievement to have good land under forest and tree cover and maintaining its rich biodiversity, which makes Goa special green paradise," he added.

Earlier ceremonial plantation program was held and thereafter medicinal plants Mobile Van was launched at the hands of Chief Minister. Free medicinal plants were also distributed on the occasion.

Others present on the occasion were Shri Subhash Chandra, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Shri Santoshkumar, Dy. Chief Conservator of Forests, Shri Sripad Arlekar, Member Secretary, Ravindra Bhavan, Shri Vithoba Ghadi, Vice Chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali. (ANI)