Goa churches to telecast, live stream masses, urge people to stay home during lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Several churches in Goa have announced that the Sunday masses and prayers will be live-streamed and telecast on local TV channels and have urged the people to stay at home during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The churches have provided some alternate measures. Masses will be telecast and prayer will be live-streamed so that people at home can take part in these liturgical services. Our faithful have understood the dangers of coronavirus and are taking all precautions," Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church priest, Father Walter Desa, told ANI here on Saturday.

He urged the parishioners not to come for church services and said that the decision has been taken for the welfare of the people.

"All our church services will be suspended as per the directions given to us by our archbishop most reverend Filipe Neri Ferrao. We are under the pressure of COVID-19 pandemic, which is killing thousands of people around the world," Father Desa said.

This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 19 lives and infected 873 people. (ANI)

