Goa CM chairs meeting for construction of Manohar Parrikar Smriti Sthal

Panjim (Goa) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chaired a meeting to select the architectural firm that will design former defence minister and Goa CM Manohar Parikar's memorial.

The memorial named Manohar Parikar Smriti Sthal will be constructed at Miramar, a press release by the state government on Tuesday read.

UCJ Architecture and Environment was selected for the construction of the Smriti Sthal from among a total of 17 bids received by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC), according to the press release.

The meeting held at Ministerial Block, Secretariat in Porvorim was attended by the members of jury committee which included the incumbent chief minister.

The work of the Smriti Sthal dedicated to the former Goa CM will be carried out under the supervision of GSIDC. (ANI)

