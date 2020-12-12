Goa CM condemns attack on BJP chief JP Nadda

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday condemned the attack on BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in West Bengal and said that there should be freedom for political parties to campaign freely in any state.

"I condemn the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda in West Bengal. It was unfortunate, it is not democracy. Every party should be allowed to campaign but such freedom is not available in West Bengal," Sawant told ANI.



Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state, sources said.

The MHA had earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

