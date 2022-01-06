Goa CM decides to grant lifelong cabinet status to Pratapsingh Rane to honour his 50 years of public service

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Government of Goa decided to grant lifelong Cabinet status to the senior-most legislator, Pratapsingh Rane for his great service to the state, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Goa CM announced this decision and said, "Our Government has decided to grant lifelong Cabinet status to the senior-most legislator, Pratapsingh Rane Ji, for his great service to the State of Goa. He has held the topmost positions in the state as the Chief Minister and Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly."

"He will always be an inspiration to the people of Goa across strata. I look forward to his continued guidance as we work towards the welfare of the people and the development of the State. I congratulate him and wish him all the very best in all his future endeavors," the Chief Minister further tweeted.

Reacting to the decision taken by the Goa government, State Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for having conferred this recognition on his father.



"This is a very special gesture, I thank Hon'ble CM @DrPramodPSawant for having conferred this recognition on my father. On behalf of the people of Sattari and Usgao, I express my gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the entire cabinet," Vishwajit Rane said in a tweet.

Further, he said, "I am grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant

and the entire cabinet for according a lifetime cabinet status to my father Shri Pratapsingh Raoji Rane."

He said that there is no greater way to honor his 50 years of public service as Chief Minister, Speaker, and MLA in Goa. (ANI)



