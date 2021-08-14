Goa CM distributes ex-gratia to kin of people succumbed due to COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday distributed ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of the deceased who died due to COVID-19 disease.

While speaking to the reporters, Sawant said that by the Social Welfare ministry, families of the people who have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease will receive ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh, which was announced by the government.



"We have started providing the ex gratia to the families from today, the marginalize families whose income is below five lakh will be receiving the ex gratia from the schemes and the centre has announced such schemes for them," he further added.

"More than 55 people in the token system were provided the ex gratia by the ministry of social welfare on Friday and about 2,500 people should be benefited from this scheme in the state. Families who are registering will receive the ex gratia within a week," Sawant added.

Earlier on June 30, the Supreme Court directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame guidelines to pay ex gratia to the families of people who died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

