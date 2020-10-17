Goa CM greets people of state on eve of Navratri festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 16 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Navratri festival and prayed for strength to overcome COVID-19.

He said this festival signifies how Goddess "Maa Durga" triumphed over the demon Mahishasur to free the land from all evil.



Chief Minister in his message said, "Navratri signifies "Good over evil" and for this very reason people across the globe celebrate this festival with great joy and happiness. This festival also signifies how Goddess "Maa Durga" triumphed over the demon Mahishasur to free the land from all evil."

"The nine days long festival is dedicated to Maa Durga's nine avatars and accordingly celebrated with cultural and traditional rituals and programmes. This festival also has a resemblance of cultural harmony and unity," he added.

In this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic I pray to Ma Durga for greater strength and courage to overcome the problem, the Chief Minister said in his message. (ANI)

