Goa CM hoists tricolour in Panaji on Republic Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unfurled the National Flag on Tuesday at Parade Ground, Panaji as part of 72nd Republic Day celebrations. On the occasion, the Chief Minister received the Guard of Honour by Goa Police.

He also extended greetings to the people of Goa and paid tribute to the freedom fighters and framers of the constitution of India.



"Warm greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of #RepublicDay. I pay rich tributes to all those great souls whose struggle & selfless sacrifices made India a free country, and also to all great luminary who framed our constitution & gave us right to be in democratic Nation," said Goa CM on his Twitter handle.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today.

On this day, India adopted the Constitution of India in 1950. (ANI)

