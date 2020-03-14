Goa CM holds high-level review meeting over coronavirus outbreak

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a high-level review meeting over the preparedness of the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Goa government has directed the closure of all schools, colleges, casinos, boat cruises, gyms, public swimming pools, spas, pubs, clubs, movie theatres and discos till March 31 in the state amid coronavirus pandemic.

However, Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams will be conducted as per schedule.

The Chief Minister said that malls, restaurants and hotels will remain open and the directions for closure are only meant for places where people gather in closed premises. He has also advised people to avoid all mass gatherings that take place to prevent the deadly virus.

Not a single Covid-19 case has been detected in Goa so far, but Sawant advised people to follow the government advisory. Till now, India has reported two deaths and 83 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and has expressed deep concern. (ANI)

